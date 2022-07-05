Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,744 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 193,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 141,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

