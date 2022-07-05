Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,911,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,987,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,906,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,860,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,156,775.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,824 shares of company stock worth $1,327,908. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

