Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,610,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 457,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,584,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,813,000 after purchasing an additional 275,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,302,000 after purchasing an additional 360,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,347,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,490,000 after acquiring an additional 501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,483,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

