Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Cowen reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

