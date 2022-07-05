Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $715,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $196.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.46 and its 200-day moving average is $213.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.83.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

