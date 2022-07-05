Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Chubb by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $197.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.53. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.14.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

