Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $842,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

