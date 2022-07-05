Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.49. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

