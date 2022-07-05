True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.43

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.43 and traded as low as C$6.24. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 65,638 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNT.UN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.86 million and a PE ratio of 9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.29%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.