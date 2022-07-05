Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7219 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Tsingtao Brewery’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

