Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TOUR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

