Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $4,438,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.88 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.