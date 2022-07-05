UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $252.96 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.75 and its 200 day moving average is $249.06. The firm has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

