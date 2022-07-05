UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $68,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $366,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $636.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $621.66 and a 200 day moving average of $659.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

