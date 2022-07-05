UMB Bank N A MO Has $56.92 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $56,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

