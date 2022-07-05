UMB Bank N A MO Has $565.54 Million Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,555 shares during the period. UMB Financial accounts for 7.5% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 12.02% of UMB Financial worth $565,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

