UMB Bank N A MO Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $9,420,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE MS opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.