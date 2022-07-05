UMB Bank N A MO Sells 24,595 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,595 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $84,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.47.

Shares of MA opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

