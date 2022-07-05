UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,647 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $72,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,130,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 230,806 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in TJX Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 25,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.40.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

