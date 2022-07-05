UMB Bank N A MO Sells 9,724 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

INTU opened at $388.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.51 and a 200 day moving average of $474.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

