UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,723 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 18,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 117.7% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Bank of America lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.09. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

