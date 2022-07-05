UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 49,618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in UMB Financial by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $340.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

