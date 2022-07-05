Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.87.

UAA stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

