United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

United Internet stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

Get United Internet alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDIRF shares. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of United Internet from €45.00 ($46.88) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Internet from €36.00 ($37.50) to €33.00 ($34.38) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.