United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after acquiring an additional 403,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260,465 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after acquiring an additional 370,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

