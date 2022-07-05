UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,778 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $517.40 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $492.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

