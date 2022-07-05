Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of U opened at $37.54 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.10.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

