Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UPIN opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Universal Power Industry has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.

Universal Power Industry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

