Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Update

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
UPIN opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Universal Power Industry has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25.
Universal Power Industry Company Profile (Get Rating)
