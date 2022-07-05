Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VLEEY shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €19.00 ($19.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.46) to €25.00 ($26.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.96) to €22.00 ($22.92) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

