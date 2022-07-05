VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Raised by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after buying an additional 319,187 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,836,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,556,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%.

