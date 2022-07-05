Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $187.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.15. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

