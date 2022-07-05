Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $394,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.13.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

