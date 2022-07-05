Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,888 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.