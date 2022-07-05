Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.85.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

