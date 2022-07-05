Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.24. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $138.60 and a 1 year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

