VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VectivBio stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG ( NASDAQ:VECT Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. VectivBio comprises 0.0% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Canaan Partners XI LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VectivBio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

