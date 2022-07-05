VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VectivBio in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:VECT opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. VectivBio has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.
About VectivBio (Get Rating)
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
