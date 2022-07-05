Verde Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verde Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.79.

AMZN stock opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

