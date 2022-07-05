Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after buying an additional 664,495 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 768,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares during the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -549.00, a P/E/G ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vertex has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.03 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

