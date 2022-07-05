Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.50. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vicat from €40.00 ($41.67) to €32.00 ($33.33) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Vicat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vicat from €40.00 ($41.67) to €35.00 ($36.46) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vicat to €43.00 ($44.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Vicat alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.