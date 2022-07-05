Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,702 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

