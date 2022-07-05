Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 61,270 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 427,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,127,000 after buying an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,677,000 after buying an additional 1,156,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UE. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

