Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $4,504,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

