Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.25% of International Money Express worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in International Money Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth $6,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 236,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Money Express by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Money Express by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 134,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Rincon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,001.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,794 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $836.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $114.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Research analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

IMXI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

