Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 6,600 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $69.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.21. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $69.07 and a one year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile (Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.