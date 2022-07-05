VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 14.6% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 45.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,326 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter worth about $4,786,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,148 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,369 shares of company stock worth $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.39.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

