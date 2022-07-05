Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 225 ($2.72) in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.78) to GBX 146 ($1.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

