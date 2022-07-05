Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,450,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 22,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

