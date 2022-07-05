Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.