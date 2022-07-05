Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Walmart by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

