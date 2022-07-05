Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives C$145.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Waste Connections stock opened at C$160.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$41.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$146.46 and a 1 year high of C$183.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$164.15.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.296 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

